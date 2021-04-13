867 fresh cases in Kozhikode, TPR rises to 12.31%

KOZHIKODE

13 April 2021 23:46 IST

Barricades to be erected at markets, harbours; Muslim organisations not to conduct big Iftar parties

Kozhikode district continues to report a high test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19, even as 867 more cases were reported on Tuesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily TPR is 12.31% when 7,451 samples were tested. There were 838 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 18 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 321 locally acquired infections, Edachery 104 and Chemanchery 32 cases. As many as 409 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload surged to 7,647.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to avoid big Iftar parties in the district in the wake of high number of COVID cases being reported from here.

However, events to break the fast during the Ramzan month will continue. Rituals in mosques would be held as per the protocol.

These were decided at a meeting of heads of Muslim organisations on Tuesday. The district administration said that the details of the beds for COVID treatment were available at the infrastructural dashboard of the Jagrata portal. An order issued by the District Collector said that violation of the pandemic protocol had led to the infection spreading in many areas. Barricades would be in place at all markets, harbours, and fish landing centres to control people’s entry. At least five-metre distance should be kept between counters in fish markets and the customers should keep a distance of one metre.