86 persons under observation for COVID-19

As many as 86 persons are under observation in Kozhikode district for suspected novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) as on Monday.

Surveillance has been strengthened in the wake of fresh cases being reported in Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree told the media.

Those who have returned from infected countries are under observation. Even if they do not have any symptoms, they should voluntarily inform the Health Department. A designated mechanism has been put in place to take them to hospitals, Dr. Jayasree said.

Of the 86 persons under observation, six are at the isolation wards set up at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. The rest have been home-quarantined.

One person who was under observation at MCH was discharged on Monday, while two others were admitted to the General Hospital. Body fluid samples of three new suspected patients have been sent for lab tests. The results of 41 body fluid samples tested so far have been negative, and those of another five are awaited.

The Health authorities have advised people to avoid public gatherings as a precautionary measure.