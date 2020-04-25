84-year-old recovers from COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Three persons, including an 84-year-old from Kannur, recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the two others belong to a family from Edachery whose five members were earlier tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Kannur native hails from Koothuparamba and had other issues such as kidney failure and pneumonia. He had suffered a stroke last year. The senior citizen had been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur after he suffered a fracture in his leg and was shifted to another private hospital in Kozhikode after his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to the medical college after COVID-19 was confirmed. He faced cardiac problems too.

Around 60 persons, including staff of Social Justice Department, police officers, and a group of volunteers, have been asked to be in quarantine after a 67-year-old Tamil Nadu native was tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The senior citizen had been put up at a temporary shelter for destitute persons here and the above-mentioned had been visiting the place to attend to their needs. Two others who were in his room at the shelter have been quarantined. It has been reported that he reached Kozhikode from Chennai and was shifted to the shelter on April 2. Other whereabouts and the source of infection are not known.

He was taken to the Medical College Hospital on April 20. He returned the same day. He was shifted to the isolation ward the next day and his body fluid samples were sent for lab tests. His condition is reported to be stable.

At present, 13 persons from Kozhikode and five from other districts have recovered here. Ten persons from the district and a Tamil Nadu native are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital. The number of people under surveillance has come down to 1,193, with 487 more completing their observation cycle on Saturday. Fifty-eight people were under observation at the hospital and 12 were discharged, the release added.