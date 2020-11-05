Kozhikode

828 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 828 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday and there were 844 recoveries.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 8,702 samples were tested on the day and the test positivity rate is 9.51%. The number of active cases is 8,982. As many as 5,501 people are in home isolation. There were 812 cases of locally acquired infections, of which 248 were from within Kozhikode Corporation alone, 59 from Olavanna, 55 from Koduvally, 46 from Feroke, 39 in Kadalundy, and 30 in Kuruvattoor.

