822 fresh cases in Kozhikode, active caseload crosses 8,000

KOZHIKODE

31 January 2021 00:52 IST

2,490 health workers administered vaccine on Saturday

As many as 822 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday even as the active case load in district surged to 8,050.

The district is just behind Ernakulam in terms of the high number of fresh cases.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 808 locally acquired infections and the source of seven others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 175 cases of local transmission, while Unnikulam had 39, Nochad 25, and Chorod 22.

The number of recoveries were 744. Six deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday, while two others died on Friday. As many as 2,490 health workers were given the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Cluster of infection

Meanwhile, the DMO urged anyone who visited Silk Mandir textile showroom at Arayidathpalam in the city between January 23 and 30 to contact the district corona cell against the backdrop of 30 members of staff there testing positive for the virus. Those who visited the showroom during the period and have fever, cough, cold, or body pain should go on self-quarantine and submit themselves to RT-PCR tests.

All the other staff at the textile showroom who had been in contact with the infected persons too should go on quarantine and contact either the corona cell or the next government healthcare centre.

Contact 0495-2371471, 2376063, or 2378300 for help.

187 cases in Wayanad

As many as 187 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday.

Of the new cases 185 patients infected through local contact and one person each returned from Dubai and Karnataka.

The district has so far reported 23,062 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 19,368 have recovered from the disease, including 237 persons on the day.

The total number of active cases as on date was 3,554 in the district. As many as 7,387 persons are under observation and 140 persons died of the pandemic in the district.