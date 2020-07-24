82 fresh cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

24 July 2020 23:31 IST

50 FLTCs readied in district

The Health Department on Friday confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment has reached 510.

Besides, 563 more were added to the list of people under observation. The total number of people under observation now stands at 12,130. Meanwhile, 66 persons recovered from the disease on Friday.

As part of improved vigil, all wards of 13 grama panchayats in the district were declared containment zones. Thuneri was identified as a large community cluster for intensified vigil.

As many as 50 First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) with capacity to accommodate 5,646 patients have been readied in the district. Efforts are also on to increase the number of beds to 8,000 at the facilities. The centres will be managed by the district administration with the support of various government departments and local bodies. Patients admitted to the facilities will get free treatment, food, and other basic services.

According to officials, the plan is to set up FLTCs in all panchayats with a minimum of 50 beds. In municipal areas, the minimum number of beds at the facilities will be 100. There will also be facilities for infotainment at the centres. There are also FLTCs that can accommodate bigger number of patients. One such unit opened in the Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency on Friday can admit up to 560 patients.

COVID-related deaths

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the Health Department in Kozhikode district on Friday.

The test results of two persons, a 67-year old woman from Civil Station area and a 58-year old man from Panniyankara who died on Thursday, were released on Friday.