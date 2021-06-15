819 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

15 June 2021 20:11 IST

Test positivity rate at 9.23%

As many as 819 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 809 people acquired the infection through local transmission while the source of eight others was not known. Two persons had returned from other States.

A total of 9,129 samples were tested and the test positivity rate is 9.23%. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 200 locally acquired infections, Puthuppady and Payyoli 33 each, Kunnamangalam 28, Koyilandy 27, Kakkodi 26, Olavanna 25, and Chelannur 23 and Vadakara 23 each. As many as 1,117 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 11,469. A total of 8,653 are in home isolation.

