817 students conferred degrees at IIMK convocation

Ceremony organised in virtual mode in keeping with COVID protocol

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) held its 23rd convocation virtually here on Saturday evening.

A. Vellayan, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIMK, conferred Ph.D, MBA, MBA (EPGP), and MBA (BL) degrees. A total of 817 students were conferred titles and degrees. They included students from the IIMK’s doctoral programme in management (PhD), the flagship Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP), the one-year full time Postgraduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), and the Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management (Kozhikode and Kochi campuses).

The toppers from each programme were also awarded gold medals.

Speaking on the occasion, IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee thanked the Ministry of Education and the State government for their support and commended the perseverance and hard work of the students and faculty in the face of the pandemic.

Despite numerous challenges, IIMK students across the length and breadth of the country gave their best in academic and extra-curricular activities, many of which had to completely switch to the online mode. The efforts paid rich dividends, as the institute this year again recorded 100% placements for its flagship PGP programme as well the inaugural batch of the PGP-BL programme.

This year, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, IIMK switched to the virtual mode to hold its 23rd convocation in its silver jubilee year.