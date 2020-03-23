8,150 under observation in district

The number of people under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection has gone up to 8,150 in Kozhikode district. As many as 501 were added to the list on Sunday, said a release.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 22 persons were undergoing treatment at the isolation ward attached to the Government General Hospital and 10 at the Government Medical College Hospital. Five were discharged from the medical college hospital and four from the general hospital on Sunday.

Of the 176 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 142 had turned negative, the release said.