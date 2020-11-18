KozhikodeKozhikode 18 November 2020 18:48 IST
Comments
811 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode
Updated: 18 November 2020 18:51 IST
732 infected through local contact
As many as 811new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Wednesday, of which 732 were local transmission of the infection. Eleven health workers were among the infected. The source of infection was unknown in 63 cases.
The district also reported 920 recoveries. There are now 7,853 people under treatment and 25,961 under observation.
More In Kozhikode
Read more...