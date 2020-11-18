Kozhikode

811 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 811new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Wednesday, of which 732 were local transmission of the infection. Eleven health workers were among the infected. The source of infection was unknown in 63 cases.

The district also reported 920 recoveries. There are now 7,853 people under treatment and 25,961 under observation.

