807 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 807 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate was 12.21% when 6,608 samples were tested, said a release from the District Medical Officer.

There were 771 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 28 cases. With 798 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases from the district stands at 8,802. As many as 5,593 people are in home isolation.

There were 295 case of local transmission of the infection from within the Kozhikode Corporation, 53 from Olavanna, 30 from Eramala, 26 from Omassery and 25 from Payyoli.

In Wayanad

As many as 112 people, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 106 patients were infected through local contacts and six persons came from other States. The district has so far reported 8,137 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 7,179 patients have recovered from the disease, including 135 persons on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases is 903 and 10,137 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

As many as 685 people tested positive in Malappuram district on Tuesday. While 645 of them contracted the virus through direct contact with infected people, the source of infection could not be ascertained in 26 cases.

There were nine health workers among the new cases. Two new patients came from other States and three from abroad.

As many as 6,719 infected persons are currently under treatment across the district. While 601 patients are at special COVID hospitals, 339 are at first-line treatment centres and 232 at second-line treatment centres. The majority of patients are under observation in their houses.

A total of 545 infected persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday. Nearly 72,000 people are quarantined across the district.