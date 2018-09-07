₹80.37 cr for Malanad Malabar cruise project

more-in

The Ministry of Tourism has planned to introduce three thematic cruises as part of the Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project in north Kerala under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

It was announced by Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons, and a sum of ₹80.37 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the rural circuit. The project focuses on the development of thematic cruise experiences in and around the Valapattanam and Kuppam rivers of Kannur district, according to a release issued from the Minister’s office.

One of the cruises is the Malabar cuisine and culinary cruise in Valapattanam river titled the Muthappan Cruise. The cruise will be from Valapattanam to Munambu Kadavu in Valapattanam river, covering an effective length of 40 km.

The second cruise in Valapattanam river will be from Valapattanam to Pazhayangadi, effectively covering 16 km. The third is a mangrove cruise in Kuppam river, from Pazhayangadi to Kuppam, an effective length of 16 km.

Infrastructure

Under the project, the Ministry has sanctioned funds for the development of basic infrastructure such as passenger terminals, boat terminals, jetties, boat race gallery, restaurants, food courts, performance areas, open air theatres, angling yards, parking, cycle tracks, handicraft kiosks and bio-toilets.

The cruises under the project would be operated in the public-private participation mode, the release said.