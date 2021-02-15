800 more title deeds to be distributed in Kozhikode

Initiative under govt’s ‘100 days, 100 projects’ initiative

The Revenue Department will distribute 800 more title deeds in Kozhikode district on February 15 as part of the ‘100 days, 100 projects’ initiative of the State government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the distribution through videoconferencing.

The inauguration and foundation stone laying of completed and new projects respectively will also be part of the title deed distribution fair. Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan will chair the inaugural events.

According to Revenue officials, the inauguration of the new village office buildings at Kayanna and Cheruvannur will be held on the day. The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for smart village office buildings at Poolakkode, Koorachundu, Avittanallur, Eramala, Vavad, Kodenchery, and Panangad.

The government had earlier promised to complete distribution of over 50,000 title deeds to eligible families within 2020. This was after covering over 1.12 lakh eligible beneficiaries in four years. In Kozhikode district alone, as many as 9,356 persons have received title deeds.

Officials said a special project, Bhumithra, initiated by the district administration had effectively addressed most complaints pertaining to title deed distribution. Special adalats were held to examine complaints and propose spot solutions. A number of ‘pattaya melas’ were held to reach out to beneficiaries.

According to officials, even long-pending grievances over title deed distribution in remote villages were addressed through the Bhumitra project. Disputes regarding land documents were also cleared, they said.