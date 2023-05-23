ADVERTISEMENT

80% students clear Calicut varsity UG exams

May 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut has registered 80% pass percentage in the final-year undergraduate exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

According to a release, 49,525 of the 61,905 applicants cleared the exams. As many as 9,100 students passed the first-semester postgraduate exams. The pass percentage is 72. A total of 933 of the 1,971 applicants cleared the Afzal-ul-Ulama exams. The pass percentage is 47.

Announcing the results, Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said that using web application for entering marks and introduction of a bar coding system for evaluation of the answer scripts had helped the university declare the results fast. The results are coming just 24 working days after the last practical exams were held for the sixth semester undergraduate students. The first semester PG results are released 18 working days after the last exam. The Afzal-ul-Ulama results are coming 26 days after the last exam.

CONNECT WITH US