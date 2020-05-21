78-year-old recovers from COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 May 2020 19:35 IST

He had returned from Dubai on May 7

A 78-year-old native of Parakkadavu in Kozhikode recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a release, he had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital since May 16. He had returned from Dubai on May 7 and had been quarantined at the NIT-C hostel earlier.

Right now, 11 persons from Kozhikode and one each from Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of expatriates under surveillance went up to 806, including 135 persons who arrived on Thursday. The total number of people under observation is 5,659. Forty-seven persons, including 15 expatriates, are at the hospital. As many as 439 persons, including 99 pregnant women, are home-quarantined and 352 people are at COVID care centres.

Meanwhile, 24 expatriates who are now at COVID care centres are expected to go home on Friday after completing their 14-day quarantine. Twenty-two of them are at the NIT-C hostel, and the rest in paid quarantine. A total of 26 persons had arrived from the Gulf on May 7 and two were admitted to hospital.

The district administration has set up 22 COVID care centres for returning expatriates, and 13 of them are functional. There are four paid COVID care centres too. Of the 352 persons at the centres, 15 are at paid ones.