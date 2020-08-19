78 more cases in Kozhikode, 174 recover

Workers making arrangements the Covid First-Line Treatment Centre set up at Javahar navodaya vidyalaya at Malampuzha in Palakkad on Wednesday. Photo: K. K. Mustafah.

Kozhikode

19 August 2020 23:23 IST

Four die at Government Medical College Hospital; Malappuram sees 302 cases of local transmission

Four deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday, even as 78 people were newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. As many as 174 people recovered from the infection.

According to a medical bulletin, the deceased are men aged 69, 67, 58 and 71 from Kozhikode, and Malappuram, respectively.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 50 of the new cases are through local transmission of the infection. Seventeen people had returned from other States and three from abroad. The source of infection of eight others is not known. The number of cases through local transmission in Kozhikode Corporation is 13 and eight each in Mavoor and Omassery. Seven more migrant labourers from within the corporation limits were tested positive. The number of active cases in the district is 1,203.

In Malappuram

As many as 322 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Wednesday. District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that 302 of them had got the infection through local contacts. The source of infection in 10 cases, including that of five health officials, could not be identified.

While 12 cases came from abroad, eight came from other States. There were 263 recoveries in the district on Wednesday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that it was the concerted efforts by different government departments in association with people that helped the district register as many recoveries on a single day.

The district witnessed 5,576 cases of infection since COVID-19 began to surface in March. While 3,415 recovered, more than 2,400 were being treated at different hospitals. More than 38,700 people are currently in quarantine.

In Kasaragod

As many as 154 of the total 174 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 contracted the virus through contact in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said 15 people had come from abroad and five from other States. As many as 5,119 persons are under observation in the district.

In Kannur

A total of 126 persons tested positive for the virus in Kannur on Wednesday. Of this, 111 people were infected through contact.

This brings the total number of COVID cases reported in the district to 2,357.

In Palakkad

Sixty-five people tested positive in Palakkad district on Wednesday. However, there were 103 recoveries in the district. As many as 49 of the new cases were found to have been infected through local transmission. While nine cases came from other States, two came from abroad. The source of infection in five cases could not be traced.

In Thrissur

As many as 97 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Wednesday. Among the new cases, 90 got infected through contact. Source of infection of 16 persons could not be traced. There were 16 cases from the Amala Hospital cluster.

So far, 2,791 cases have been reported from the district. In all, 9,010 persons are under observation.

In Wayanad

A total of 17 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Wednesday. Of them, 13 were infected through contact.

There were 12 recoveries on the day.

Meanwhile, District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared wards 2,11,16,17,18,19 and 22 of the Poothadi grama panchayat as containment zones.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad bureaus)