763 new cases in Kozhikode; 619 recover

KOZHIKODE

12 December 2020 22:11 IST

Eight deaths due to COVID-19 reported over two days

As many as 763 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday and 619 others recovered from the infection.

A release said that 738 people contracted the infection through local transmission even as the source was unknown in 15 cases. As many as 6,559 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation (132), Feroke (37), Kunnamangalam (36), Kizhakkoth (29), Chorod (26), Nanmanda and Thalakkulathur (23 each), and Chengottukavu (20) were some of the clusters in the district. The number of active cases from the district rose to 6,666 on the day.

Meanwhile, seven deaths due to COVID-19 were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday, and one person passed away on Saturday.

In Wayanad

As many as 283 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday .

The district has so far reported 13,132 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 11,099 have recovered from the disease, including 320 persons on the day.

The total number of active cases as on date was 1,953 in the district. As many as 11,820 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

As many as 765 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram district on Saturday. While 737 of them contracted the virus through contact with infected persons, the source of infection could not be traced in 24 cases.

District officials said that 611 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday. When COVID-19 claimed 407 persons in the district, 73,555 people had recovered from it since March this year.

As many as 7,137 active cases are currently under treatment in Malappuram, and nearly 87,000 people are quarantined.