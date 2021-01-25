Kozhikode

763 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode reported 763 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. For the second consecutive day, the district was just behind Ernakulam in terms of the high number of cases.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 737 locally acquired infections and the source of 23 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 184 cases of local transmission, Vadakara 34, Maniyoor 28, Puthuppady 25, and Changaroth 23. As many as 5,057 samples were tested. The active caseload from the district reached 7,684.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 12:51:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/763-fresh-covid-19-cases-in-kozhikode/article33652297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY