758 fresh infections recorded in Kozhikode

As many as 758 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Wednesday and there were 594 recoveries.
According to the District Medical Officer, 6,355 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 11.92%. Of the fresh cases, 734 were locally acquired infections and the source of 11 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 153 cases of local transmission, Eramala 33, Chorod 31, Onchiyam 25, and Vadakara 24.
The active case load from the district stands at 7,889. Five deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on January 26, and another person died on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 640 people were administered the vaccine at seven centres as part of the first phase of the drive. Another 1,371 people had been given the injection on January 25 at 16 centres.
241 cases in Wayanad
As many as 241 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday. All the patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contact.
The district has so far reported 22,509 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 18,701 have recovered from the disease, including 69 persons on Wednesday.
The total number of active cases as on date is 3,669 in the district. As many as 7,051 persons are under observation and 139 persons have died of the disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath