751 more test positive in Kozhikode, 983 recover

718 people infected through local transmission

As many as 751 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Friday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 718 people were infected through local transmission.

The source of infection of 19 people was unknown. As many as 7,557 samples were tested. The test positivity rate in the district is 10.57 per cent.

Those who acquired infection through local transmission included 173 people in Kozhikode Corporation limits.

Active cases

The DMO also said that the number of active cases in the district is 10,716, including 226 infected people from other districts.

Among those who tested positive were six health workers. As many as 983 people recovered from the infection on the day.

In Wayanad

The Health Department on Friday confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in 146 more persons in Wayanad district. With this, the total number of persons undergoing treatment for the viral infection has reached 1,016 in the district.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 12 were those who came from other States. According to Health Department officials, 134 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

On Friday, 112 persons recovered from their illness and left the treatment centres.

As part of the intensified surveillance measures, 676 more persons were added to the list of people under observation.

Health Department officials said the total number of persons who contracted the disease in Wayanad district till date was 6,262. “Apart from the facilities arranged at the First Line Treatment Centres, 383 persons are now undergoing treatment in their own homes,” they said.

According to the latest figures, the total number of persons in the observation list reached 5,966, which includes both the local residents and those who came to the district from other States. The medical team collected 1,231 more new samples for lab tests.

Till date, 1,22,318 test results were declared. Of this, 1,16,556 results were negative.