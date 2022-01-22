7,500 sachets of tobacco product seized; 1 held

Kozhikode

The Medical College police on Saturday arrested a Puthiyara native with 7,500 sachets of ‘Hans’, a brand of scented chewing tobacco product.

Thachurakkal Mujeeb, 43, was nabbed by a police team led by sub inspector V.V. Deepthi. The banned tobacco products packed in 10 sacks were found hidden under a cot in Mujeeb’ s house. He allegedly brought it by bus from Bengaluru. Police sources said the seized products had a market value of ₹4 lakh.

