741 fresh cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

03 February 2021 23:09 IST

As many as 741 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday even as 790 others recovered from the infection.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 705 of the fresh cases were locally acquired infections while the source of 28 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 192 cases of local transmission, Koyilandy 32, and Vadakara 29. The active case load from the district is 7,625.

