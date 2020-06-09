Kozhikode

74 active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode now

Seven more test positive on Tuesday

Seven persons were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Tuesday even as four others, including a native of Wayanad, were cured of the infection in the district. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 74 now.

The first patient is a 59-year-old from Vadakara who came by a private vehicle from Chennai on June 4. The second is a 48-year-old native of Orkkatteri who returned from Chennai on May 27 by car. Both had been home-quarantined earlier and are now at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The third patient is a 39-year-old native of Kallachi who returned from Dubai on May 30. He was shifted to a COVID care centre. The fourth patient is a 31-year-old native of Chelannur who returned from Dubai on May 28 and had been home-quarantined. Both are now at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

The fifth patient is a 24-year-old native of Valayam who returned from Hyderabad by flight on June 6 and landed in Kochi. He later flew to Kannur. He was shifted to the Kannur Medical College Hospital after symptoms were noticed during screening.

The sixth patient, a 57-year-old native of Velimanna near Omassery, returned from Saudi Arabia on June 5. He was shifted to the medical college hospital after symptoms were noticed.

The seventh patient, a 36-year-old native of Vanimel, returned from Dubai on May 31 and was under observation at a COVID care centre. He is now at the first-line treatment centre.

As many as 8,691 persons are under observation in the district, of whom 2,544 are expatriates.

