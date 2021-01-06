Kozhikode

729 fresh COVID cases in district

There was a slight rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Wednesday when 729 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The daily test positivity rate jumped to 11.54% when 6,315 samples were tested.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that there were 690 locally acquired infections and 31 with an unknown source. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of local transmission cases (182). As many as 585 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 5,892. Five deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Wayanad

As many as 210 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 206 patients, including a health worker, were infected through local contact and four persons returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 17,913 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 15,349 have recovered from the disease, including 110 persons on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases was 2,456 in the district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 11:42:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/729-fresh-covid-cases-in-district/article33514410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY