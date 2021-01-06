729 fresh COVID cases in district

Test positivity rate jumps to 11.54%

There was a slight rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Wednesday when 729 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The daily test positivity rate jumped to 11.54% when 6,315 samples were tested.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that there were 690 locally acquired infections and 31 with an unknown source. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of local transmission cases (182). As many as 585 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 5,892. Five deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Wayanad

As many as 210 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 206 patients, including a health worker, were infected through local contact and four persons returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 17,913 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 15,349 have recovered from the disease, including 110 persons on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases was 2,456 in the district.