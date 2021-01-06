729 fresh COVID cases in district

There was a slight rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Wednesday when 729 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The daily test positivity rate jumped to 11.54% when 6,315 samples were tested.
The District Medical Officer said in a release that there were 690 locally acquired infections and 31 with an unknown source. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of local transmission cases (182). As many as 585 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 5,892. Five deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Wayanad
As many as 210 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 206 patients, including a health worker, were infected through local contact and four persons returned from other States.
The district has so far reported 17,913 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 15,349 have recovered from the disease, including 110 persons on Wednesday.
The total number of active cases was 2,456 in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath