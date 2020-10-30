722 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 October 2020 19:32 IST

Kozhikode district recorded 722 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 711 were those of local transmission. Five new patients had returned from other States. In six cases, the source of infection has not been determined.

Meanwhile, 959 people were discharged from various treatment centres in the district. At present, there are 9,452 patients under treatment, and 26,738 people under observation.

Advertising

Advertising