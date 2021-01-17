Kozhikode

722 fresh cases in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode jumped to 6,487 cases on Saturday when 722 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 710 locally acquired infections and five others with an unknown source. As many as 6,691 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 10.79%.

A total of 158 cases of local transmission were reported from the Kozhikode Corporation areas, 36 from Kunnamangalam, 31 from Maniyoor, 27 from Chorod, and 25 from Nochad. Five persons had returned from abroad and two from other States. There were 561 recoveries. Three deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2021 2:43:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/722-fresh-cases-in-kozhikode/article33591222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY