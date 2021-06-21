720 temples cleaned in hope of reopening order

KOZHIKODE

Devaswom staff, faithful join week-long drive

Expecting further relaxations in the lockdown regulations, the Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) has completed a mass cleaning drive covering 720 temples under its control in the northern Kerala region.

The Devaswom Board staff and the faithful were part of the week-long drive, which drew to a close on Monday. Apart from the cleaning activity, about 7,500 saplings were planted on the temple premises. As everyone joined the drive as volunteers, the cost of the work was also zero.

MDB president M.R. Murali and Commissioner A.N. Neelakandan said that efforts were on to grow herbal and puja flower gardens on the premises of each temple. Within a week, 20,000 herbal saplings would be planted, they said.

Mr. Neelakandan said the new garden project, implemented with the support of the government-owned Oushadhi Pharmaceutical Corporation Kerala Limited, would cover 1,346 temples in the northern Kerala districts. “For over a year, these temples have been remaining closed. The beautification works were carried out on a fast-track mode with the aim to welcome the faithful to a clean ambiance,” he said.