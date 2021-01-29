710 new COVID cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

29 January 2021 23:45 IST

The Health department on Friday confirmed COVID-19 in 710 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection has reached 7,971.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 683 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source remained unknown in the case of other persons.

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were four health workers and one Gulf returnee. No one from other States figured in the latest list.

Based on the updated list of primary and secondary contacts, over 1,000 more persons were added to the list of people under observation. At the same time, 670 persons who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals were discharged on Friday.

According to Health department officials, 5,772 more samples were sent for lab tests on Friday. They said the number of tests would be increased in the days to come.

On Friday, the highest number of 168 local transmission cases were reported from the city corporation limits.