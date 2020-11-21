710 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 November 2020 23:18 IST

With 622 recoveries, active caseload stands at 7,696

The District Medical Officer said 710 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode on Saturday, of which 671 were cases of local transmission.

Three of the new patients are health workers while two had recently come from abroad and 13 from other States. The source of infection is unknown in 24 cases.

As many as 622 people have recovered from the disease, and the number of active cases is 7,696. There are 24,683 people under observation across the district.

In Wayanad

As many as 152 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday. Of the new cases, 150 persons, including four health workers, were infected through local contact while two had recently returned from Maharashtra.

The district recorded 79 recoveries on Saturday. There are 1,056 active cases and 10,995 people under observation in Wayanad.