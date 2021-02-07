696 more test positive in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

07 February 2021 01:08 IST

As many as 696 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday, of whom 682 acquired the infection through local contact. The number of tests is going up, with 8,488 results made available. The daily test positivity rate is 8.19%.

According to the District Medical Officer, the source of infection of 12 persons is not known. There were 141 cases of local transmission from the Kozhikode Corporation area, 35 from Kunnamangalam, 25 from Chorod, and 24 from Kuruvattoor. As many as 619 people recovered from the infection.

Advertising

Advertising