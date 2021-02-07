Kozhikode

696 more test positive in Kozhikode

As many as 696 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday, of whom 682 acquired the infection through local contact. The number of tests is going up, with 8,488 results made available. The daily test positivity rate is 8.19%.

According to the District Medical Officer, the source of infection of 12 persons is not known. There were 141 cases of local transmission from the Kozhikode Corporation area, 35 from Kunnamangalam, 25 from Chorod, and 24 from Kuruvattoor. As many as 619 people recovered from the infection.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2021 2:08:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/696-more-test-positive-in-kozhikode/article33771452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY