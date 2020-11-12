696 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 696 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

According to a release from the District Medical Officer, 5,665 samples were tested on the day and the test positivity rate is 12.28%. There were 653 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 23 cases. With 786 people recovering from the infection, the total number of active cases in the district is now 8,713. As many as 5,703 people are in home isolation.

Kozhikode Corporation had 274 cases of local transmission of the infection, Koduvally 55, and Kakkodi 24.

Three deaths

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man from Maruthonkara in Kozhikode district died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday, while a 53-year-old man from Feroke, and a 73-year-old man from Ulliyeri died on Wednesday.