69 government schools in Kozhikode to get gates, boundary walls

February 08, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 69 government schools in Kozhikode district will get boundary walls and gates to protect them from stray dogs and anti-social elements.

This is part of a State-wide project undertaken by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK). A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project officer, told The Hindu that ₹5.5 crore had been allocated for the construction work in Kozhikode.

Sources said that a majority of high schools had gates and boundary walls. Some have security personnel appointed by the respective PTAs. Lower primary schools, however, are not protected like this. In many places, they are found to be a haven for anti-social elements and drunkards. Stray dog menace is another problem. When students reach their classrooms in the morning, stray dogs may jump out at them. Mr. Hakeem said the SSK was asked to identify the most vulnerable among such schools and a list was submitted to the government.

Most of the primary schools come under various block resource centres (BRC). The largest number of such schools are within the Mavoor BRC. Thirteen schools are getting the funds there.

Within the Kozhikode Corporation, 13 schools in two BRCs have been chosen for the project. Some of them are Government Fisheries Lower Primary School, Naduvattam, Government Higher Secondary School, Beypore, Government Ganapath Boys Higher Secondary School, Chalappuram, Government Ganapath Upper Primary School Pokkunnu, Government Upper Primary School, Kallai, Government Upper Primary School, Palat, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meenchanda, Government Ganapath Higher Secondary School, Kallai, NGO Quarters Government Higher Secondary School, Government Upper Primary School, Malaparamba, Government Upper Primary School Vellayil West, and Government Lower Primary School, Thoppayil, and Government Upper Primary School, Puthiyangadi.

