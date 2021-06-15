₹680-crore blueprint for Beypore port development

Comprehensive package aims at integrating multiple sectors

The State government has finally set the ball rolling for the development of Beypore port, one of the oldest ports in Kerala, into international standards.

In connection with this, a blueprint for the project — ‘Beypore, the gateway to Malabar’ — was released on Tuesday. The ₹680-crore proposal is aimed at implementing a comprehensive package for Beypore, integrating multiple sectors including port and harbour development, responsible tourism and community development. Focus will also be given to dredging activities and establishment of an ocean training centre. Rail connectivity and a container terminal will be part of the package.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who represents Beypore Assembly constituency, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil and Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Minister Saji Cherian visited the Beypore port.

Mr. Cherian said steps would be taken to coordinate different departments for the purpose while Mr. Riyas said a master plan would be prepared after soliciting suggestions from the public. Mr. Devarkovil said further meetings would be held to execute the project in a time-bound manner. A committee led by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao will be constituted to prepare the masterplan.