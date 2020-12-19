674 more cases in Kozhikode; caseload at 5,920

Kozhikode

19 December 2020 00:41 IST

Officials on alert against spike in infections post-election

The Health Department on Friday confirmed COVID-19 in 674 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the latest number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection reached 5,920.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 656 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source was found unknown in the remaining cases. In Kozhikode district, the highest number of cases through local transmission was reported from Kozhikode Corporation limits.

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were two Gulf returnees and seven others who came to the district from other States. There were also a few health workers and medical staff who tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.

Health Department officials said that 581 persons, who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals, were discharged on Friday. At the same time, 5,994 persons were screened to detect the viral infection. Over 1,200 persons were added to the updated list of people under observation.

According to the latest figures, there were 208 COVID-19 patients from other districts as well who got admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode district for quality treatment.

The number of Kozhikode natives undergoing treatment in other districts stood at 77.

FLTCs ready

Incident commanders appointed by the District administration in various locations said they were remaining alert over the possibility of a spike in the number of patients subsequent to the local body elections. According to them, more tests would be conducted in the days to come. They also said the first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) were all ready to meet any additional requirements.

219 cases in Wayanad

As many as 219 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday.

Of the new cases, 216 patients, including one health worker, were infected through local contact and three persons had returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 14,428 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 12,173 have recovered, including 192 persons on the day .

The total number of active cases as on date is 2,169 in the district. As many as 10,706 persons are under observation.