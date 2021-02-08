663 fresh cases registered in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

08 February 2021 00:20 IST

As many as 663 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday, while 623 recovered from the infection.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 656 locally acquired infections, and the source of six others was not known. The Kozhikode Corporation reported 145 cases of local transmission, and Atholi 34, Feroke 22, and Perumanna and Unnikulam 21 each. As many as 6,463 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 10.25%. The active caseload from the district is now 7,479.

