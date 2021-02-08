Kozhikode

663 fresh cases registered in Kozhikode

As many as 663 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday, while 623 recovered from the infection.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 656 locally acquired infections, and the source of six others was not known. The Kozhikode Corporation reported 145 cases of local transmission, and Atholi 34, Feroke 22, and Perumanna and Unnikulam 21 each. As many as 6,463 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 10.25%. The active caseload from the district is now 7,479.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 1:21:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/663-fresh-cases-registered-in-kozhikode/article33776937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY