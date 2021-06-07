659 new COVID cases in Kozhikode, TPR 11.21%

07 June 2021 20:46 IST

With the Health Department confirming 659 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of patients undergoing treatment in Kozhikode district touched 14,292 on Monday. The test positivity rate rose from 9.55% to 11.21% even as intensive measures were in place to fight the pandemic.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 645 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source remained unknown in the remaining cases. No Gulf returnees figured in the updated list. One of the major relief factors was the discharge of 1,508 patients from hospitals and first-line treatment centres.

Health Department officials said 6,008 samples were collected for lab tests on Monday. They also informed that the number of tests would be increased by conducting more mega camps with special focus on critical containment zones.

Officials at the COVID-19 control room said about 62% of the total available beds in hospitals in the district was vacant, which would be sufficient to meet any emergency situation. The list was updated after checking the facilities in 64 COVID care hospitals, they said.