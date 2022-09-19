657 get first instalment under PMAY-LIFE housing project in Kozhikode Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

The first instalment of funds for beneficiaries under the 10th detailed project report (DPR) of PMAY-LIFE housing project was distributed by the Kozhikode Corporation on Monday. As many as 657 beneficiaries were given ₹40,000 each which constituted 10% of their housing aid.

Opening the event, Mayor Beena Philip advised the beneficiaries to be cautious about how they spent the allotted funds. “If you try to build your house larger than what the project prescribes, the allotted funds may not be sufficient, and you may not be able to complete the work that is mandatory before the second instalment is allotted,” the Mayor said. She advised them to make provisions for building expansion in the future but to stick to the plan in the beginning.

She also told them to complete the work neatly as the progress was now being assessed through geo-tagging. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the event.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini in her report explained that the Corporation was supporting 4,122 beneficiaries now in 10 projects which had been approved by the State and Central governments that shared 50% of the total project cost. Besides, 811 beneficiaries had been identified for the 11th DPR which had been submitted for approval.

She said Kozhikode held the third position among urban local bodies in the number of homes built under the project. So far, the Corporation has set aside ₹76.84 crore for the project and has spent ₹64.33 crore. The State and Central contribution of ₹56.84 crore, received so far, has been completely utilised.

The Secretary said 60.6% of the beneficiaries had completed the construction of houses and had obtained all their instalments from the government. Thus, 2,100 houses have been completed.

The official added that 95.5% of the beneficiaries had obtained the first instalment, and 3,062 of them had obtained the second instalment too. As many as 2,778 beneficiaries have obtained their third instalment.