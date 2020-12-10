656 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 656 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Wednesday and there were 610 recoveries.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that the daily test positivity rate stood at 10.59%, when 6,189 samples were tested. The number of active cases from the district was 6,432.

Of the fresh cases, 616 are locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 24 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had 124 cases, Kuruvattoor 46, Feroke 24, and Chathamangalam 20.

In Wayanad

A total of 241 people, including four health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,056.

Of the new cases, 235 patients were infected through local contact and four persons returned from other States.

As many as 111 people recovered on the day.

The district has so far reported 12,648 COVID-19 cases, while 10,515 people recovered. As many as 11,567 persons are under observation.