650 study centres set up for schoolchildren

Kozhikode

14 June 2020 00:00 IST

SSK reaches out to students who do not have access to online classes at home

Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has set up 650 common study centres for schoolchildren in the district who do not have access to online classes at home.

SSK district coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said the 4,500 children in the district who did not have the infrastructure to watch classes on Victers channel could gather at the study centres and learn with the assistance of teachers. He urged teachers and parents to ensure that such students turned up at the facility.

The common study centres are around twice the number earlier announced. “The number of centres has been increased to restrict the number of students in each centre so that they have enough space to learn and follow physical distancing. This will also ensure that students do not have to travel a lot to reach the nearest study centre,” said Mr. Hakeem. The centres were set up on a war footing over the last two weeks, after the government started online classes. Students who needed assistance were shortlisted and centres were set up accordingly with the help of various associations and individuals.

Anganwadis, libraries and cultural centres were used for the purpose. The facilities are expected to mitigate the digital divide to a great extent. “Even after schools reopen, we will need to distribute e-content to students. These centres will come in handy in the future,” he said.