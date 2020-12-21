650 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 December 2020 01:12 IST

As many as 650 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

According to the District Medical Officer, there 627 locally acquired infections and the source was not known in 14 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had 133 cases of local transmission of the infection while Thalakkulathoor had 47, Olavanna 26, Chengottukavu 23, and Puthuppady and Vadakara 20 each. There were 684 recoveries and the active caseload stands at 6,040. As many as 5,321 samples were tested. The number of people in home isolation is 4,257.

