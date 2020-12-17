642 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 642 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday and there were 788 recoveries.
According to the District Medical Officer, 5,948 samples were tested and the test positivity rate is 10.79%. The active case load dropped to 6,049. Of the fresh cases, 622 were locally acquired infections while the source was unknown in nine cases.
Kuruvattoor and Atholi were the biggest clusters of infection. Meanwhile, three deaths each were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.
In Wayanad
Wayand district saw the biggest spike ever in COVID-19 infection on Wednesday when it tested 361 positive cases. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that all of them, including five health workers, got the infection through local contact.
The district has so far reported 14,069 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 11,772 have recovered from the disease, including 156 persons on the day.
In Malappuram
Malappuram district recorded 437 new COVID-19 cases and 943 recoveries on Wednesday. As many as 407 of the new cases contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons. There were two health workers among the new cases. However, the source of infection could not be traced in 26 cases.
