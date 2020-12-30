638 new cases reported in Kozhikode; daily TPR 11.33%

616 locally acquired infections; 718 recoveries

A daily test positivity rate of 11.33% was reported in Kozhikode district on Wednesday when 638 of the 5,628 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 616 locally acquired infections while the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 102 cases of local transmission, Vadakara 38, Kuruvattoor 33, Eramala 27, Koduvally 26, Chorod 23, and Mukkom 22. There were 718 recoveries and the active caseload stands at 6,209.

Meanwhile, three deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday and two others died on Tuesday.

In Wayanad

A total of 267 people, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,488.

Of the new cases, 266 patients were infected through local contact and a person had returned from Karnataka.

As many as 284 people recovered on the day.

The district has so far reported 16,758 COVID-19 cases while 14,168 people recovered. As many as 9,069 persons are under observation.