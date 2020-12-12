626 test positive in Kozhikode; 450 recover

All polling stations disinfected

The Health Department on Friday confirmed 626 more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district. Of the total number of patients, 612 contracted the infection through local transmission. The source of infection remained unknown in other cases.

With the newly confirmed cases, the total number of patients admitted to various hospitals for treatment reached 1,407. The relief factor on Friday was the discharge of 450 persons, who had been undergoing treatment in various first line treatment centres and hospitals.

According to Health Department officials, 6,320 more samples were collected and sent for lab tests on Friday.

Till date, 8,45,546 samples were collected of which 7,68,177 test results were found negative.

On Monday alone, 6,320 persons were screened for the virus.

To ensure the safety of voters in view of the local body elections, all the polling stations in Kozhikode district were disinfected on Friday. Health Department officials said the election would be held following the health protocol. Apart from this, there would be green protocol in place.

The voters would be allowed to cast their vote by maintaining social distance. Separate queues would be maintained for men and women.

Hand washing points and hand sanitizers would be arranged in advance as part of the preparatory measures.

Considering the special voters undergoing treatment for COVID-19, there would be heightened vigil for ensuring the safety of polling officials.

According to the latest figures, 17,920 officials would be on duty to manage the election and other related proceedings. Of them, 14,935 would be working at 2,987 polling booths in Kozhikode district.

Special voters, who could not secure their ballots through special polling officers, would be allowed to accept them by post.

After casting the vote, the voters would be allowed to return the sealed envelope to the Returning Officer by post or with the support of any designated agent.

In Wayanad

A total of 87 persons, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,990.

Of the new cases, 85 were infected through local contact and two persons had returned from other States.

As many as 149 people recovered on the day.