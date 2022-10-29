62 persons caught using mobile phones while driving in special drive in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-week-long special drive by traffic enforcement squads has exposed 62 drivers who used mobile phones while driving on overcrowded city roads. A majority of those caught were owners and drivers of luxury vehicles.

According to traffic police officers, the drivers who were caught red-handed were unconcerned about their negligence and the risks involved. Some were booked near school zones, they said.

“There were motorcycle riders who inserted mobile phones into helmets and used it while riding. Most drivers who were caught were found holding the mobile in one hand,” said an official. He added that there were even instances of people riding motorbikes with the mobile in one hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special drive was conducted as per the directives of District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A. Akbar. Deputy Commissioner of Police A. Sreenivas coordinated enforcement.

“Many are still unaware of the danger involved in using phones while driving. On Friday alone, 58 such drivers were caught,” said Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) A.J. Johnson. He added that 827 cases were registered for various violations during the drive that began on October 10.

According to figures released by the city police on Saturday, 353 drivers were booked for not wearing seat belts and 353 riders were fined for not wearing helmets. There were 82 cases of overspeeding.

Meanwhile, checking has been intensified to track motorbikes fitted with foldable number plates. The squads have so far seized 12 bikes with illegal alterations. The registration of such vehicles will be suspended after inspection by Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials.