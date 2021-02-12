614 fresh cases recorded

KOZHIKODE

12 February 2021 00:02 IST

As many as 614 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 599 of them were locally acquired infections and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corpoation accounted for 179 cases of local transmission, Thalakkulathur 49, Vadakara 19, and Kuttiyadi 18. As many as 7,117 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 8.62%. A total of 666 people recovered from the infection and the active case load from Kozhikode district is 6,930.

