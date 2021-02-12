Kozhikode

614 fresh cases recorded

As many as 614 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 599 of them were locally acquired infections and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corpoation accounted for 179 cases of local transmission, Thalakkulathur 49, Vadakara 19, and Kuttiyadi 18. As many as 7,117 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 8.62%. A total of 666 people recovered from the infection and the active case load from Kozhikode district is 6,930.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 12:03:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/614-fresh-cases-recorded/article33814609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY