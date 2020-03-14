606 persons under surveillance for COVID-19

KOZHIKODE

14 March 2020 00:35 IST

As many as 109 persons were brought under the suspected COVID-19 surveillance in the district on Friday.

With this, the total number of people under surveillance rose to 606. They include seven persons under hospital surveillance at the General Hospital and the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH). Meanwhile, one person under surveillance in the isolation ward at KMCH was discharged.

Four new body fluid samples of suspected patients were sent for tests, District Medical Officer (DMO) V. Jayasree said in a press release. Informing that 68 samples had been sent for tests so far, she said the results of 61 samples were received, and that all of them were negative. The test results of the remaining seven samples were awaited, she added.

Health officials informed that the four persons under surveillance had been offered counselling through the mental health helpline.

A meeting of district-level programme officers chaired by the DMO reviewed block-level activities to combat COVID-19. It decided to open help desks at the Kozhikode railway station and the KSRTC bus station on Saturday. Through zoom video conferencing, the meeting also instructed health workers in 35 panchayats to intensify surveillance by preparing lists of people coming from infected regions and their contacts.

The DMO said triage facility had been introduced in district, taluk and general hospitals.